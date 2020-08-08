COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 45,687

Nigeria on Friday recorded 443 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 45,687.

This was announced in a tweet late Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Plateau state led with 103 new cases, followed by Lagos with 70 infections.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“443 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-103 Lagos-70 FCT-60 Ondo-35 Edo-27 Rivers-27 Kaduna-20 Osun-19 Borno-18 Oyo-18 Kwara-11 Adamawa-9 Nasarawa-7 Gombe-6 Bayelsa-4 Imo-4 Bauchi-2 Ogun-2 Kano-1”.

The health agency added that so far a total of 32,637 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus while the death toll shot up to 936.

