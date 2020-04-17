COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 442 after 35 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country have increased to 442 after 35 new infections were recorded on Thursday.

In a tweet late Thursday, the NCDC said while a total of 152 patients were discharged, three new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded as the virus continues to grow in the country.

The tweet read: “Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 19 in Lagos, nine in FCT, five in Kano and two in Oyo.

“As of 10:20 pm on the 16th of April, there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths.

“Number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT. Currently, Lagos has 251 cases, FCT- 67, Kano- 21, Osun- 20, Edo- 15, Oyo- 13, Ogun- nine, Katsina- seven, Bauchi- six, Kaduna- six, Akwa Ibom- six, Kwara- four, Delta- four, Ondo- three, Enugu- two, Ekiti- two, Rivers- two,
Niger- two, Benue- one and Anambra- one.”

