COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 4399 after 248 new cases

Nigeria has announced 248 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 4,399.

This was disclosed in a tweet Sunday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, 81 of the new cases were in Lagos State, 35 in Jigawa, while Borno and Kano states each had 26 new confirmed cases.

Twenty new cases were confirmed for Bauchi, 13 in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, 12 in Edo, 10 in Sokoto and seven in Zamfara.

Kwara and Kebbi each had four new cases; Gombe, Taraba, Ogun and Ekiti each had two cases, while Osun and Bayelsa had a case each.

The NCDC said 778 patients have recovered from the virus, while the number of fatalities has reached 143.

