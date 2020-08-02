COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 43,537

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 386 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 43,537.

This was announced on Saturday night in a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had the most infections yet again with 130 cases, followed by Lagos with 65 cases.

See a breakdown of the new infections across states below.

“386 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-130 Lagos-65 Ondo-37 Osun-29 Plateau-23 Rivers-15 Enugu-14 Nasarawa-12 Bayelsa-11 Ebonyi-11 Ekiti-9 Oyo-8 Edo-8 Abia-6 Ogun-3 Katsina-3 Imo-1 Adamawa-1”

The NCDC also noted that so far a total of 20,087 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the number of deaths recorded now stands at 883.

