COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 42,689

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 481 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 42,689.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led with 96 infections followed by Lagos State with 89 cases.

See a breakdown of the infections across states below.

“481 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-96 Lagos-89 Plateau-68 Ogun-49 Edo-44 Rivers-43 Oyo-25 Osun-23 Delta-15 Enugu-11 Kano-7 Kaduna-7 Bauchi-2 Bayelsa-1 Yobe-1”.

The health agency added that so far a total of 19,270 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the death toll in the country has reached 878.

