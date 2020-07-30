COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 42,208 after 404 new cases

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 404 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infections in the country to 42,208.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, 106 new infections were recorded in Lagos State – the highest in the country – followed by FCT with 54 cases.

See a breakdown of the cases across states below.

“404 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-106 FCT-54 Rivers-48 Plateau-40 Edo-29 Enugu-21 Oyo-20 Kano-18 Ondo-15 Ogun-10 Ebonyi-9 Ekiti-8 Kaduna-6 Cross River-5 Kwara-4 Anambra-3 Delta-3 Imo-2 Nasarawa-2 Borno-1”

The specialist health agency also added that so far 19,004 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the number of deaths recorded is now 873.

