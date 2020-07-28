COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 41,180 after 648 new cases

Nigeria on Monday recorded 648 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infections in the country to 41,180.

This was announced on Twitter Monday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Lagos State led with 180 new cases followed by Plateau with 148 cases.

See a breakdown of the infections across states below.

“The 648 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (180), Plateau (148), FCT (44), Ondo (42), Kwara (38), Rivers (32), Oyo (29), Kaduna (21), Osun (20), Edo (17), Ogun (17), Ekiti (11), Kano (9), Benue (9), Delta (9), Abia (9), Niger (7), Gombe (3), Borno (1), Bauchi (1), Imo (1).”

The specialist health agency added that so far, 18,203 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the death toll has reached 860.

