COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 40,532

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 555 new case sof coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 40,532.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, had the highest infections for the day with 156 cases, followed by Kano with 65 cases.

See a breakdown of the cases below.

“555 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-156 Kano-65 Ogun-57 Plateau-54 Oyo-53 Benue-43 FCT-30 Ondo-18 Kaduna-16 Akwa Ibom-13 Gombe-13 Rivers-12 Ekiti-9 Osun-8 Cross River-3 Borno-2 Edo-2 Bayelsa-1”.

The specialist health agency added that so far 17,374 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll has surged to 858.

