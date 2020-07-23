COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 38,344 after 543 new cases

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 543 new cases of Corornavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 38,344.

This was according to a tweet late Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic, recorded the most infections with 180 new cases, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 86 cases.

See a breakdown of the fresh cases below.

“543 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-180 FCT-86 Kaduna-56 Edo-47 Ondo-37 Kwara-35 Ogun-19 Rivers-19 Kano-17 Ebonyi-16 Enugu-16 Delta-7 Bayelsa-4 Bauchi-3 Abia-1”

The specialist health agency reports that so far, a total of 15,815 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, whole the death toll now stands at 813.

