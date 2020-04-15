COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 373 as Lagos records 11 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep through Nigeria after Lagos State announced 11 new cases Tuesday night.

This was confirmed last night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) via its Twitter handle.

Following the new wave of infections, the total number of confirmed infections in the country has now risen to 373.

Earlier in the day, the NCDC took to Twitter to announce that the country’s toll had hit 362 after 19 new cases and one death.

The wave of infections comes after President Muhammadu Buhari extended the lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states as a means of curbing the spread of the virus.