COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 36,663 after 556 new cases

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 556 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 36,663.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a tweet late Sunday, saying the new cases were reported across 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the health agency, Edo State recorded the highest number of cases with 104 infections.

See a breakdown of the cases below.

Edo-104 Lagos-97 FCT-70 Benue-66 Oyo-61 Kaduna-38 Plateau-28 Osun-19 Akwa Ibom-14 Rivers-13 Katsina-13 Ondo-13 Ogun-6 Kano-5 Nasarawa-4 Gombe-2 Ekiti-2 Borno-1.

The specialist health agency said so far 15,105 have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll shot up to 789.

