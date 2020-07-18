COVID-19 Nigeria toll hits 35,454 after 600 new cases

Nigeria on Friday recorded 600 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infections in the country to 35,454.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated this late Friday in a tweet on its Twitter handle.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State once again led the infections with 129 new cases, which affected 19 states and the FCT.

See a breakdown the cases below.

“600 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-129 FCT-118 Oyo-87 Kano-55 Benue-42 Enugu-35 Kwara-28 Imo-16 Ogun-13 Kaduna-12 Ondo-12 Delta-11 Edo-11 Plateau-8 Nasarawa-6 Ekiti-6 Niger-6 Borno-4 Abia-4 Gombe-3,” the NCDC tweeted.

The specialist health agency added that so far, a total of 14,633 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll has reached 772.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

