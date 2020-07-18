COVID-19 Nigeria toll hits 35,454 after 600 new cases

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on COVID-19 Nigeria toll hits 35,454 after 600 new cases

Nigeria on Friday recorded 600 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infections in the country to 35,454.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated this late Friday in a tweet on its Twitter handle.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State once again led the infections with 129 new cases, which affected 19 states and the FCT.

See a breakdown the cases below.

“600 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-129 FCT-118 Oyo-87 Kano-55 Benue-42 Enugu-35 Kwara-28 Imo-16 Ogun-13 Kaduna-12 Ondo-12 Delta-11 Edo-11 Plateau-8 Nasarawa-6 Ekiti-6 Niger-6 Borno-4 Abia-4 Gombe-3,” the NCDC tweeted.

The specialist health agency added that so far, a total of 14,633 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll has reached 772.

,

Related Posts

Man severs colleague’s head after seeing his N13m account balance

July 18, 2020
Police

Pregnant woman kicked to death in Ebonyi

July 18, 2020

Man shoots friend over N1,000

July 18, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply