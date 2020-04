COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 343 after 20 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 20 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country as the pandemic continues to grow.

This was disclosed in a tweet on Monday evening, wherein the NCDC said the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria is now 343.

It said 13 new infections were discovered in Lagos and one in Ondo, while two cases were recorded in Edo, Kano, and Ogun States.

According to the agency, six more COVID-19 patients were discharged, raising the total number of those that have recovered from coronavirus to 91.

Nigeria’s death toll from the disease stood at 10.

The tweet came hours after President Muhammadu Buhari extended the lockdown order in Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

So far, Lagos has a total of 189 positive cases, while the FCT and Ogun have 56 and nine confirmed cases of coronavirus respectively.

Others are Osun – 20, Edo – 14, Oyo – 11, Bauchi – six, Kaduna – six, Akwa Ibom – five, Katsina – five, Kwara – four, Ondo – three, Delta – three, Kano – three, Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Benue – one, Niger – one, and Anambra – one.