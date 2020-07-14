COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 33,153 after 595 new cases

Nigeria on Monday recorded 595 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 33,153.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, led with 156 new cases, followed by neighbouring Oyo State with 141 cases.

See a breakdown of the cases below.

Lagos-156, Oyo-141, FCT-99, Edo-47, Kaduna-27, Ondo-22, Rivers-20, Osun-17, Imo-13, and Plateau-10.

Others are Nasarawa-8, Anambra-8, Kano-5, Benue-5, Borno-5, Ogun-4, Taraba-3, Gombe-3, Kebbi-1 and Cross Rivers-1.

The specialist health agency stated that so far, a total of 13,671 patients have been managed and discharged from isolation centers across the country, while the death toll has hit 744.

