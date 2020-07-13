COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 32,558 with 740 deaths

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 571 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 32,558.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a tweet late Sunday, saying the infections were recorded in 20 states and the FCT.

See a breakdown of the cases below.

A beak-down state by state of the infected on Sunday night is as follows: Lagos – 152, Ebonyi – 108, Edo – 53, Ondo – 46, FCT – 38, Oyo – 20, Kwara – 19, Plateau – 17, Osun – 14, Bayelsa – 14,Ekiti – 14, Katsina – 14, Akwa Ibom – 11, Kaduna – 11, Rivers – 11,Niger – 10, Ogun – 7,Kano – 6, Cross River – 4, Bauchi – 2.

The NCDC further revealed that so far, a total of 13,447 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll has reached 740.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

