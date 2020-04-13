COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 323 after five new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday announced five new infections of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the number of cases in the country to 323.

According to the latest announcement by the NCDC, of the five new cases, two cases each were recorded in Lagos and Kwara States and one in Kastina.

Taking to its verified Twitter handle on Sunday evening, the agency noted that the virus has now spread to 19 states in the country, causing 10 deaths.

It wrote:

“As of 09:10 pm 12th April, there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths. There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.”