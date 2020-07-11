COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 31,323 after 575 new cases

Nigeria on Friday recorded 575 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 31,323.

This was announced in a tweet late Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, the new cases were recorded in 17 states and the FCT,

Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria led the infections with 224 new cases, followed by Oyo with 85 infections.

See a breakdown of the infections below.

Lagos-224 Oyo-85 FCT-68 Rivers-49 Kaduna-39 Edo-31 Enugu-30 Delta-11 Niger-10 Katsina-9 Ebonyi-5 Gombe-3 Jigawa-3 Plateau-2 Nassarawa-2 Borno-2 Kano-1 Abia-1

The specialist health agency also reported that so far 12,795 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus while the death toll has reached 709.

