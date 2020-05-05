COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 2802 after 245 new cases

Nigeria in Monday recorded 245 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2,802.

This was disclosed in a tweet Monday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the agency, the number of patients that have died from coronavirus-related complications has increased to 93, while 417 patients have been discharged after recovering from the ailment.

The NCDC wrote: “On the 4th of May 2020, 245 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 2, 802 cases have been confirmed, 417 cases have been discharged and 93 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 245 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(76), Katsina(37), Kano(23), FCT(19), Jigawa(32), Borno(18), Edo(10), Bauchi(9), Adamawa(6) Oyo(5), Ogun(5), Ekiti(1), Osun(1), Benue(1), Niger(1), Zamfara(1).”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

