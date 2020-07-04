COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 27,564 after 454 new cases

Nigeria has recorded 454 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 27,564.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Friday by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), saying the new cases were spread across 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria with 87 of the new cases, with 63 in Edo, 60 in FCT Abuja, 41 in Ondo, 32 in Benue, 31 in Abia, 29 in Ogun, 19 in Oyo, 17 in Kaduna, 16 in Delta, 15 in Enugu, 14 in Borno, nine in Plateau, eight in Nasarawa, five in Kano, four in Bauchi, two in Gombe, one each in Katsina and Kogi States.

The specialist health agency also stated that so far, a total of 11,069 persons have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the death toll shot up to 628.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

