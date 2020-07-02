COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 26,484

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 790 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single day, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 26,484.
This was confirmed in a tweet late Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
According to the NCDC, the states with the highest number of infections were Delta – 166, Lagos – 120, Enugu – 66, Edo –60, and Ogun – 43.
Others included Kano – 41, Kaduna – 39, Ondo – 33, Rivers – 32, Bayelsa – 29, Imo – 20, Kwara – 18, Oyo – 11, Abia – 10, Benue – 6, Gombe – 4, Yobe, Bauchi and Kebbi each recording 2 cases.
The health agency said the FCT recorded 65 new cases of the dreaded virus.
Meanwhile, a total of 10,152 patients have been discharged so far having recovered from the virus, while 13 more patients died putting the country’s death toll from the disease at 603.