COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 26,484

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 790 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single day, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 26,484.

This was confirmed in a tweet late Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, the states with the highest number of infections were Delta – 166, Lagos – 120, Enugu – 66, Edo –60, and Ogun – 43.

Others included Kano – 41, Kaduna – 39, Ondo – 33, Rivers – 32, Bayelsa – 29, Imo – 20, Kwara – 18, Oyo – 11, Abia – 10, Benue – 6, Gombe – 4, Yobe, Bauchi and Kebbi each recording 2 cases.

The health agency said the FCT recorded 65 new cases of the dreaded virus.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,152 patients have been discharged so far having recovered from the virus, while 13 more patients died putting the country’s death toll from the disease at 603.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

