COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 25,694

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 25,694

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 561 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing its total infections to 25, 694.

This was confirmed on Tuesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet via its official handle.

According to the NCDC, the new cases were recorded across 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Giving a breakdown of the cases, the NCDC noted that the five states with the highest number of infections were Lagos – 200, Edo – 119, Kaduna – 52, Niger – 32 and Ogun 19.

Others included Ondo – 16, Imo – 14, Plateau – 11, Abia and Oyo states each having 8 cases, Bayelsa – 7 and Katsina – 6.

Others are Kano – 5, Bauchi, Osun and Kebbi each having 3 cases, Borno – 2 and Jigawa – 1.

The specialist health agency noted that so far, a total of 9,746 people who have been discharged having recovered from the virus, while the death toll shot up to 590.

,

Related Posts

Nigerian statues controversially auctioned in Paris

July 1, 2020

Atedo Peterside steps down as Cadbury board chairman

July 1, 2020

Ekiti to reopen schools July 20

July 1, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply