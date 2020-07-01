COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 25,694

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 561 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing its total infections to 25, 694.

This was confirmed on Tuesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet via its official handle.

According to the NCDC, the new cases were recorded across 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Giving a breakdown of the cases, the NCDC noted that the five states with the highest number of infections were Lagos – 200, Edo – 119, Kaduna – 52, Niger – 32 and Ogun 19.

Others included Ondo – 16, Imo – 14, Plateau – 11, Abia and Oyo states each having 8 cases, Bayelsa – 7 and Katsina – 6.

Others are Kano – 5, Bauchi, Osun and Kebbi each having 3 cases, Borno – 2 and Jigawa – 1.

The specialist health agency noted that so far, a total of 9,746 people who have been discharged having recovered from the virus, while the death toll shot up to 590.

