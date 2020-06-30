COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 25,133

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 25,133

Nigeria on Monday recorded 566 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections on the country to 25,133.

This was announced Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) via its official Twitter handle.

According to the NCDC, Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic here, topped with 166 new cases, followed by Oyo-66, Delta-53, Ebonyi-43, Plateau-34, Ondo-32 and FCT-26.

Others are Ogun-25, Edo-24, Imo-15, Bayelsa-13, Benue-12, Gombe-11, Kano-11, Kaduna-11, Osun-8, Nasarawa-7, Borno-5, Katsina-2, Anambra-2.

The NCDC noted that so far a total of 9,402 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll now stands at 573.

John Hopkins University reports that the coronavirus toll now stands at over 10.1 million globally, with over 500,000 deaths.

,

Related Posts

Kidnappers murder doctor, son after collecting N7.5m ransom

June 30, 2020

COVID-19: Senegal lifts curfew, allows international flights

June 30, 2020

3-yr-old boy abducted from Anambra Church

June 30, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply