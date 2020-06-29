COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 24,567

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 490 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 24,567.

This was announced in a tweet late Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to data from the health agency, Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic here, continues to lead with 111 infections, followed by Delta with 84 and Ebonyi (68).

See a complete breakdown of the cases across states below.

Lagos-118 Delta-84 Ebonyi-68 FCT-56 Plateau-39 Edo-29 Katsina-21 Imo-13 Ondo-12 Adamawa-11 Osun-8 Ogun-8 Rivers-6 Kano-5 Enugu-3 Bauchi-3 Akwa Ibom-3 Kogi-1 Oyo-1 Bayelsa-1

The NCDC said so far, a total of 9007 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while 565 patients have died.

