COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 23,298 after 684 new cases

Nigeria has recorded 684 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 23, 298.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Friday through its official Twitter handle.

NCDC said that the 684 new confirmed cases were from 19 states, with Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic, topping the list with 259 new cases followed by Oyo with 79 new infections.

Others were: Katsina-69, Delta-66, Rivers-46, Ogun-23, Edo-22, Osun-22, Ebonyi-21, FCT-20, Kaduna-16, Ondo-10, Imo-9, Abia-9, Gombe-5, Plateau-4, Bauchi-4, Ekiti-2 and Anambra-1.

The specialist health agency said that no new state reported a case in the past 24 hours.

It added that so far, a total of 8,253 patients have been treated and discharged while the death toll has reached 554.

