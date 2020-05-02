COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 2170; 68 deaths

Nigeria has recorded 238 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-190, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2,170.

This was disclosed in a tweet Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency noted that 10 persons died of coronavirus-related complications in the country on Friday, making the total number of fatalities 68.

Kano, the new epicentre of the virus in the north, topped the list with 92 cases, followed by Abuja (36) and Lagos (30).

The NCDC tweeted, “On the 1st of May 2020, 238 new confirmed cases and ten deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“To date, 2,170 cases have been confirmed, 351 cases have been discharged and 68 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 238 new cases are reported from twenty-two states- Kano (92), FCT (36), Lagos (30), Gombe (16), Bauchi (10), Delta (8), Oyo (6), Zamfara (5), Sokoto (5), Ondo (4), Nasarawa (4), Kwara (3), Edo (3), Ekiti (3), Borno (3), Yobe (3), Adamawa (2), Niger (1), Imo (1), Ebonyi (1), Rivers (1), Enugu (1).”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

