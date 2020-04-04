COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 210

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is now 210, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This comes after the NCDC identified an additional 20 new cases as the pandemic continues to explode across the country.

Giving a breakdown of the rate of infection, the NCDC confirmed two new deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to four.

It wrote on Twitter,

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo

“Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State.

“As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.”