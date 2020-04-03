COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 190 after six new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced six (6) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

NCDC disclosed on Twitter Friday April 3, 2020, saying that as that there are 190 cases of confirmed COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

As it stands, 20 persons have been discharged after recovering from the virus, with 2 deaths.

Below is a breakdown of cases in states:

Lagos- 98, FCT- 38, Osun- 20, Oyo- 8, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 4, Edo- 4, Kaduna- 4, Bauchi- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-1 and Benue- 1.

The global toll from coronavirus surpassed one million yesterday with over 51,000 deaths.