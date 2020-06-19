COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 18,480 after record 745 new cases

Nigeria on Thursday recorded its highest single day coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with 745 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 18,480.

This was revealed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which shows Lagos as the most affected with 280 cases.

Coming in behind the commercial city are Oyo-103 Ebonyi-72 FCT-60 Imo-46 Edo-34 Delta-33 Rivers-25 Kaduna-23 Ondo-16 Katsina-12 Kano-10 Bauchi-8 Borno-7 Kwara-5 Gombe-4 Sokoto-2 Enugu-2 Yobe-1 Osun-1 Nasarawa-1.

Cross River is still the only state in the country yet to record a case of the dreaded disease.

According to the NCDC, 6,307 persons have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll has now hit 475.

John Hopkins University reports that about 8.2 million people have so far been infected with the virus globally, leading to 446,000 deaths.

