COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 1728 after 196 new cases

Nigeria has announced 196 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 1728.

This was disclosed on Twitter Wednesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying that the country has now recorded 51 deaths from the virus.

As of Wednesday, the COVID-19 pandemic has spread to 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, while Yobe recorded its first case.

The NCDC tweeted, “196 new cases of #COVID19 reported: 87 were recorded in Lagos, Kano – 24,

Gombe – 18, Kaduna – 17, FCT- 16, Katsina – 10, Sokoto – 8, Edo – 7, Borno – 6, one each in Yobe, Ebonyi, and Adamawa.

“As of 11:55 pm on the 29th of April, 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 307; Deaths: 51.”

