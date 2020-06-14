COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 15, 682 after 501 new cases

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 501 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 15,682.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Saturday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

It said a total of 5,101 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease, while the death toll increased to 407.

According to the specialist news agency, Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, led with 195 infections.

It said, “On the 13th of June 2020, 501 new confirmed cases and eight deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“To date, 15682 cases have been confirmed, 5,101 cases have been discharged and 407 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 501 new cases are reported from 24 states-Lagos (195), FCT (50), Kano (42), Kaduna(27), Edo (26), Oyo (22), Imo(21), Gombe (17), Benue (12), Enugu (12), Delta (11), Anambra(11), Ebonyi (10), Nasarawa (9), Ogun (9), Bauchi (8), Kebbi (4), Akwa Ibom (3) Jigawa (3), Katsina (3), Yobe (2), Borno (2), Kwara (1), Ondo (1).”

The novel coronavirus has infected over 7.5 million people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, killing at least 427,495 people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

