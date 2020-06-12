COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 14,554 after record 681 new cases

Nigeria has recorded 681 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 14,554.

This latest update was shared by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet Thursday night.

According to the health agency, Lagos had the highest infection rate for the day with 345 new cases.

It noted that so far, 4,494 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease while the death toll shot up to 387.

It said, “On the 11th of June 2020, 681 new confirmed cases and five deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“To date, 14,554 cases have been confirmed, 4,494 cases have been discharged and 387 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 681 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos(345), Rivers(51), Ogun(48), Gombe(47), Oyo(36), Imo(31), Delta(28), Kano(23), Bauchi(18), Edo(12), Katsina(12), Kaduna(9), Anambra( 7), Jigawa(5), Kebbi(4), Ondo(4), Nasarawa(1).”

Globally, the novel coronavirus has infected over 7 million people, killing at least 417,773 of those since the outbreak emerged in China last December.

