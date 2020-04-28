COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 1337 after 64 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed 64 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the NCDC said the 64 new cases were recorded in four states, bringing the toytal number of confirmed infections in the country to 1337.

The NCDC said no new state has had a case over the past day, even as no new fatality was recorded.

It wrote: “On the 27th of April 2020, 64 new confirmed cases and no deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“To date, 1337 cases have been confirmed, 255 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 64 new cases are reported from five states- Lagos (34), FCT (15), Borno (11), Taraba (two), Gombe (two).”

The NCDC also stated that no fewer than 225 patients have recovered and discharged across the country.

A breakdown of infections shows that Lagos continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic, followed by Abuja.

According to data obtained from the NCDC, Lagos currently has a total confirmed case of 764; Abuja/FCT, 157; Kano, 77; Borno, 41; Gombe, 37; Ogun, 35; Osun, 34; Katsina, 30; Edo, 25; Oyo, 21; Kaduna, 15; Bauchi, 14; Akwa Ibom, 12; and Sokoto, 10.

Kwara has recorded 11 confirmed cases while Ekiti has eight; Ondo, eight; Delta, six; Rivers, six; Taraba, eight; Abia, two; Enugu, two; Niger, two; Jigawa, two; Zamfara, two; Benue, one; Anambra, one; Adamawa, one; Plateau, one; Imo, one; Bayelsa, one; Ebonyi, one; and Kebbi, one.

“One case previously reported as a Lagos State’s case is now reported as an FCT’s case. The total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is now at 764 and 157 in FCT,” the NCDC added.

Of the 40 deaths recorded in the country, 19 were reported in Lagos, three each in Abuja and Edo, one each in Kano, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, and Delta, two in Rivers, Osun, Borno, Katsina, and Oyo.

This comes as President Muhammadu Buhari said in a nationwide address Monday night that the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja will be gradually eased from May 4.

