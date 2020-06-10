COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 13, 464 after record 663 daily infections

Nigeria has recorded 663 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the number of confirmed infections in the country to 13,464.

This was made known in a tweet late Tuesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The specialist health agency also announced that Lagos, Ogun, and Bauchi recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 170, 108 and 69 infections respectively.

Despite a spike in infection rate across the country, Cross River remains free of the virus.

NDDC tweeted:

“On the 9th of June 2020, 663 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“To date, 13464 cases have been confirmed, 4206 cases have been discharged and 365 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 663 new cases are reported from 26 states- Lagos (170), Ogun (108), Bauchi (69), Ebonyi (49), Edo (33), Rivers (30), FCT (26), Jigawa (26), Delta (20), Anambra (17), Gombe (16), Kano (16), Imo (15), Abia (14), Borno (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Kebbi (6), Kaduna (6), Ondo (4), Niger (2), Katsina (2), Osun (1), Ekiti (1), Kwara (1), Nasarawa (1),” NCDC said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

