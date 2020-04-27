COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 1273 with 40 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that the country recorded 91 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a tweet early Monday, the NCDC said the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic reached 40 on Sunday while 239 persons have been successfully treated and discharged.

Following the latest update by the agency, the country’s total number of confirmed cases of the disease spiked to 1,273.

A breakdown of the cases showed that 43 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, 8 in Sokoto and 6 in Taraba.

91 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 43-Lagos

8-Sokoto

6-Taraba

5-Kaduna

5-Gombe

3-Ondo

3-FCT

3-Edo

3-Oyo

3-Rivers

3-Bauchi

2-Osun

1-Akwa Ibom

1-Bayelsa

1-Ebonyi

1-Kebbi

As at 11:50pm 26th April- 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 239

Deaths: 40 pic.twitter.com/261wewYfEg — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 26, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed at least 200,736 lives since its outbreak in China in December, with about 3 million confirmed cases of infections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

