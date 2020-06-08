COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 12,486 after 260 new cases

Nigeria on Sunday announced 260 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 12,486.

This was disclosed in a tweet Sunday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the specialist health agency, Abia State topped the list with 67 infections, followed by FCT Abuja (40) and Lagos (38).

Other states with high infection rates were Ogun (19), Gombe (16) and Edo (14).

The NCDC also noted that so far, 3959 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease, while the number of fatalities shot up to 354.

See a full breakdown of the cases below.

Abia-67

FCT-40

Lagos-38

Ogun-19

Gombe-16

Edo-14

Imo-9

Kwara-8

Katsina-8

Nasarawa-8

Borno-8

Kaduna-6

Bauchi-5

Ekiti-4

Niger-2

Ondo-2

Plateau-2

Kano-2

Sokoto-2

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

