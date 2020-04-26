COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 1182 after 87 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday announced 87 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country to 1,182. The total deaths from the virus now stand at 35 while 222 have recovered, according to the NCDC.

In a tweet via NCDC official handle Saturday night, the agency said 33 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, 18 in Borno, 12 in Osun, nine in Katsina, four each in Kano and Ekiti, three each in Edo and Bauchi and one in Imo State.

There are fears of a possible spike in the number of cases in Nigeria as some state governors ease the lockdown in place to curtail the spread of the virus.

So far, the Wuhan coronavirus has claimed at least 200,736 lives since its outbreak in December, with almost 3 million people infected across the globe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

