COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 11,516

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 350 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of cases in the country to 11,516.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet late Thursday.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State – the epicentre of the pandemic here – led with 102 new infections, followed by Ogun (34), FCT (29), Borno (26), Kaduna (23), Rivers (21), Ebonyi (17) and Kwara (16).

Others are Katsina (14), Edo (10), Delta (10), Kano (10), Bauchi (10), Bayelsa (9), Imo (8), Plateau (4), Ondo (3), Nasarawa (2), Gombe (1), Oyo (1).”

The health agency said “To date, 11516 cases have been confirmed, 3535 cases have been discharged and 323 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

Cross River is the only state yet to record any case of the disease.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

