COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 10,578 after 416 new cases

Nigeria on Monday recorded 416 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 10,578.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night.

According to the NCDC, Lagos continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic with 192 new cases recorded.

Other states with high infection rates are Edo (41), Rivers (33), Kaduna (30), Kwara (23), Nasarawa (18), Borno (17), FCT (14), Oyo (10).

The specialist agency noted that so far a total of 3122 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the number of fatalities shot up to 299.

It tweeted:

416 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-192

Edo-41

Rivers-33

Kaduna-30

Kwara-23

Nasarawa-18

Borno-17

FCT-14

Oyo-10

Katsina-7

Abia-5

Delta-5

Adamawa-4

Kano-4

Imo-3

Ondo-3

Benue-2

Bauchi-2

Ogun-2

Niger-1

10578 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 3122

Deaths: 299

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

