COVID-19: Nigeria toll exceeds 36,000 after 653 new cases

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 653 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country to 36,107.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Saturday by the Nigeria Cnetre ofr Disease Control, NCDC.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, led with 115 new cases, followed by Kwara State with 85 infections.

See a breakdown of the cases below.

“653new cases of #COVID19Nigeria Lagos-115 Kwara-85 Enugu-80 FCT-78 Rivers-36 Ondo-35 Oyo-30 Katsina-28 Kaduna-19 Abia-19 Nasarawa-18 Plateau-17 Imo-16 Ogun-9 Ebonyi-9 Benue-9 Kano-9 Delta-8 Bauchi-7 Ekiti-6 Gombe-4 Bayelsa-4 Adamawa-4 Osun-4 Cross River-1 Yobe-1 Borno-1 Zamfara-1”

The health agency noted that so far a total of 14,938 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll reached 778.

