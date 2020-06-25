COVID-19: Nigeria toll exceeds 20,000 after 649 new cases

Nigeria has recorded 649 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 22, 020.

This was confirmed in a tweet late Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the specialist health agency, new cases were reported in 21 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, which recorded 17 cases.

Statistics from the NCDC shows that Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus with 250 cases, closely followed by Oyo State with 100 cases. Plateau and Delta both have 40 cases, whole other states with reported cases are Abia (28), Kaduna (27), Ogun (22), Edo (20), Akwa Ibom (18) and Kwara (17).

Imo and Kano reported fewer cases with one each, Enugu recorded 14 cases, Niger and Adamawa both share 13 cases.

States with low cases include Bayelsa (7), Osun and Bauchi each having 6 cases, Anambra (4), Gombe (3) and Sokoto (2).

The NCDC stated that so far, a total of 7,613 victims have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll shot up to 542.

