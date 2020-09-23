COVID-19: Nigeria toll climbs

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 176 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), representing a marked increase from the less than 100 cases a day recorded few days ago in the country.

In a late-night tweet, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said that the new cases were reported from 14 states of the federation and the FCT, with Lagos leading with 73 cases.

Other states with new cases include Plateau (50), FCT (17), Rivers (8), Ondo (6), Niger (5), Ogun (5), Edo (3), Kaduna (3), Oyo (2), Bauchi (1), Bayelsa (1), Delta (1), and Nasarawa (1).

According to the NCDC, the new cases bring the country’s total cases of the virus to 57,613 with 48,836 patients discharged having recovered from the virus.

The death toll remains 1,100.

