COVID-19: Nigeria toll climbs to 22,614

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 594 fresh cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 22, 614.

This was announced in a tweet late Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic, recorded the highest daily COVID-19 infections in the country with 159 new cases.

Delta State had the second highest infections for the day with 106 cases and is followed by Ondo State (44), FCT (34), Edo (34) and Oyo (33).

Other states with fresh cases of the virus are as follows: Kaduna (33), Enugu (28), Katsina, (25), Imo (22) Adamawa (15), Ogun (12), Osun (11) Abia (8), amd Rivers (6).

The remaining states with new COVID-19 cases are Nasarawa (5), Bauchi (5), Niger (5), Kebbi (4), Ekiti (3), Plateau (1), Taraba (1).

The NCDC noted that so far, a total of 7,822 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll shot up to 549.

