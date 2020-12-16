COVID-19: Nigeria rocked by 758 new cases, 3 deaths

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday sad the country registered 758 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, bringing the nation’s total of confirmed cases to 74,132.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Tuesday, saying the country has conducted about 848,194 tests since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced.

The specialist health agency added that it recorded three additional deaths in the last 24 hours in the country.

“Our discharges today include 29 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.

“Our confirmed cases today includes data reported from the FCT over two days,” it said.

The health agency stated that FCT took the lead with 305 cases, while Lagos, Kaduna and Bauchi reported 152, 103 and 44 cases respectively.

Amongst other states with new infections were; Gombe-35, Plateau-31, Rivers-17, Sokoto-15, Kwara-13, Kano-9, Ebonyi-8, Ogun-5, Osun-5, Oyo-4, Edo-4, Anambra-4, Bayelsa-2, Ekiti-1 and Taraba-1.

It said that till date, 74,132 cases have been confirmed, 66,494 cases have been discharged and 1,200 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

