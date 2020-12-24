COVID-19: Nigeria rocked by 1,113 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,133 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 80,922.

Taking to its verified website Wednesday, the NCDC said this is the highest single-day tally since the first case of the virus was reported in March.

The specialist health agency added that the new infections were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced the discharge of 395 patients from isolation centres across the country within the period, while five COVID-19 related deaths were registered.

“Our discharges today include 134 community recoveries in Lagos State and 96 community recoveries in the FCT managed in line with guidelines,” it said.

It stated that Lagos, the state with the highest number of cases, reported 397 new infections, followed by the FCT with 357 infections, while Kaduna, Plateau and Katsina reported 81, 63 and 46 cases respectively.

Further details revealed as follows: Sokoto, 32, Oyo, 28, Ogun, 21, Kano, 19, Rivers, 18, Osun, 13, Edo, 12, Niger, 12, Bayelsa, 11, Borno, 11, Bauchi, eight, while Jigawa and Ondo recorded two cases each.

The NCDC said that a total of 69,274 patients had been discharged, with 1,236 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

