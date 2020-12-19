Covid-19: Nigeria rocked by 11 deaths, 806 infections in last 24 hours

At least 11 COVID-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours as The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 806 new infections across the country.

According to the NCDC on its verified website on Friday night, the new infections were recorded in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Total reported deaths for today includes a cumulative of six deaths recorded in Gombe State over two days,” it said.

It also disclosed that 374 patients were discharged after testing negative from the virus.

The health agency said that Lagos reported 287 cases, FCT, 255; Kaduna, 36; Akwa-Ibom, 29; Katsina, 25; Rivers, 25; Kwara, 21; Bauchi, 19; Kano, 15; Ondo, 14 and Plateau, 13.

Others include Yobe, 12; Nasarawa, 11; Ebonyi, nine; Gombe, eight; Abia, seven; Delta, four; Imo, four; Osun, three;

Anambra, two; Borno, two; Cross River, one; Edo, one; Ekiti, one; Jigawa, one and Ogun, one.

So far, a total of 77,013 cases had been confirmed, 67,484, discharged and 1,212 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

