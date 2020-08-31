COVID-19: Nigeria records lowest number of infections in four months

Bare a week to the rescheduled date for the resumption of international flights, Nigeria has recorded its lowest single-day cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in four months.

In a late-night tweet on Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that 138 more infections were reported over the last day.

It noted that the new cases were reported from 13 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Plateau – the new epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria – reported 55 more infections while Lagos, Ebonyi, and Oyo recorded 15, 11, and 11 cases, respectively.

Others are Abia – eight, Anambra – seven, FCT – seven, Rivers – seven, Kaduna – six, Ondo – five, Kwara – three, Bauchi – one, Benue – one, and Edo – one, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 53,865.

Data from the NCDC’s latest update on the pandemic revealed that 199 more infected patients have been successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

This leaves 11,330 cases active while two more people have lost the battle to COVID-19, raising the death toll from the disease to 1,013.

