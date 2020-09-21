COVID-19: Nigeria records 97 new cases

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 97 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as the cases continue to drop in the country.

This was disclosed in a tweet Sunday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 57,242, with Lagos, FCT, Oyo and Plateau the most ravaged by the virus.

See a breakdown of the new cases across sates below.

“97 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-46 Kwara-12 Rivers-11 Adamawa-4 Niger-4 Ogun-4 Osun-4 Ekiti-3 Imo-3 Kaduna-3 Plateau-2 FCT-1”

The NCDC added that so far, a total of 48,569 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus with the death toll still 1,098.

