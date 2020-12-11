COVID-19: Nigeria records 675 new infections

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 675 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to a statement by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), the country, as of Dec. 10, 2020, recorded six COVID-19 related deaths.

The new infections significantly increased from the 474 cases reported on Wednesday, Dec.9, 2020, by the centre.

The 675 is the highest the country has recorded since Aug. 23, 2020 when 601 cases were reported.

The centre said that the new cases were reported in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said that the Federal Capital Territory led with 183 new infections, Lagos came a distant second with 128, followed closely by Kaduna with 85 infections.

Other states include Kwara-57, Katsina-50, Plateau-42, Rivers-39, Kano-33, Ondo-21, Ogun-17, Bauchi-10, Sokoto-5, Edo-2, Ekiti-1, Bayelsa-1 and Delta-1.

The public health agency also disclosed that 232 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection from isolation centres across the country.

