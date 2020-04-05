COVID-19: Nigeria records 5th death as toll hits 224

Nigeria has recorded another death as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Sunday, April 5, 2020, while confirming 10 new cases in the country.

According to the NCDC, the new cases were recorded in Lagos, Abuja and Edo state.

Taking to Twitter, NCDC wrote:

Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo.

As at 11:15 am 5th April there are 224 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths

As at 11:15am 5th April, there are

224 confirmed cases

27 discharged

5 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by states-http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Lagos- 115

FCT- 45

Osun- 20

Oyo- 9

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 9

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 6

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1