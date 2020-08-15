COVID-19: Nigeria records 329 new cases

Nigeria on Friday recorded 329 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 48,445.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic, led with 113 infections, followed by Kaduna with 49.

See a breakdown of the cases across states below.

“329 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-113 Kaduna-49 FCT-33 Plateau-24 Kano-16 Edo-15 Ogun-14 Delta-13 Osun-10 Oyo-8 Ekiti-6 Bayelsa-6 Akwa Ibom-5 Borno-4 Enugu-4 Ebonyi-3 Rivers-2 Bauchi-1 Nasarawa-1 Gombe-1 Niger-1”.

The NCDC added that so far a total of 35,998 patients have been discharged while the death toll now climbed to 973.

